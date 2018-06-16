PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust remained flat at $$16.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 24,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,707. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $106,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

