Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.90 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ifs Securities cut shares of Perry Ellis International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Perry Ellis International alerts:

Shares of Perry Ellis International stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Perry Ellis International has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $439.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Perry Ellis International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

Receive News & Ratings for Perry Ellis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perry Ellis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.