Persimmon plc (PSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 110

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.46) per share on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PSN traded down GBX 40 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,687 ($35.77). 2,053,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,046 ($27.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,901 ($38.62).

Get Persimmon alerts:

In other Persimmon news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,663 ($35.45) per share, with a total value of £19,999.13 ($26,626.45). Also, insider David Jenkinson sold 127,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,534 ($33.74), for a total transaction of £3,236,475.48 ($4,308,980.80).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($36.21) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($36.48) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,464 ($32.81) to GBX 3,083 ($41.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,173 ($42.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,749.43 ($36.61).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.