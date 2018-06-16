Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 140 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) announced a dividend on Friday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.86) per share on Friday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PNL stock traded up GBX 1.17 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 394.50 ($5.25). The stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £394 ($524.56) and a fifty-two week high of £416.80 ($554.92).

In related news, insider Frank Rushbrook acquired 5 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £393.98 ($524.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,969.90 ($2,622.69). Also, insider Robin John Angus acquired 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of £394.33 ($525.00) per share, with a total value of £1,577.32 ($2,100.01). Insiders bought a total of 69 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,318 in the last 90 days.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust PLC is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

