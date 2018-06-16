3,191 Shares in Sempra Energy (SRE) Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $201,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $5,508,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,543.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,993 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

