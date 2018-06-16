Pesetacoin (PTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,342.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $9,342.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.01476080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007631 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014752 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 134,398,684 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

