Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,832,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Andrew James Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 23rd, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $152,840.00.

Shares of MIME traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 371,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,761. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.16, a P/E/G ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mimecast by 72.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mimecast by 21.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 577,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

