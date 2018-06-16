Petmed Express (PETS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Petmed Express to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $43.93 on Friday. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $883.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Petmed Express will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

