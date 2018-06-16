Petmed Express (PETS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Petmed Express to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $43.93 on Friday. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $883.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Petmed Express will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Analyst Recommendations for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

