PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,685,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,087,900. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. sell-side analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $455,110,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $66,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,649,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $49,600,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $18,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

