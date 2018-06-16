PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 44.0662975251422 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 21,685,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,087,900. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.71%. equities research analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

