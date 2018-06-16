Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.17) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.06) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.40) to GBX 245 ($3.26) in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 187.75 ($2.50).

Shares of LON:PETS traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122.50 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 20,688,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 154.10 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.70 ($2.95).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard bought 70,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,381.80 ($132,315.00). Also, insider Louise Stonier sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.25), for a total value of £3,401.97 ($4,529.32).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

