Pets at Home Group (PETS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.63), with a volume of 2158735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.10 ($1.61).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 145 ($1.93) to GBX 120 ($1.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.40) to GBX 245 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 187.75 ($2.50).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £256,000 ($340,833.44). Also, insider Louise Stonier sold 2,013 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £3,401.97 ($4,529.32).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.