Peugeot (UG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UG. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.70 ($26.40) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Societe Generale set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.94 ($24.35).

Shares of Peugeot opened at €19.15 ($22.27) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

