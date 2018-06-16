Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. GMP Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$15.75 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Dev alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.09, for a total transaction of C$403,600.00.

Peyto Exploration & Dev traded down C$0.29, hitting C$10.33, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 367,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,539. Peyto Exploration & Dev has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$25.17.

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$211.80 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Dev had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.65%.

About Peyto Exploration & Dev

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Dev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Dev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.