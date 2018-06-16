Phantomx Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $217,888.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.56 or 0.03987520 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021541 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001130 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008980 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005291 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010540 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004507 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 25,649,001 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

