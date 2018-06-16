Philip J. Deutch Sells 412,000 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Philip J. Deutch sold 412,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $11,066,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPI Composites traded up $0.18, reaching $26.08, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 302,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,400. The stock has a market cap of $883.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.74. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 36.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.