Insider Buying: Philippine Metals Inc (PHI) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Philippine Metals Inc (CVE:PHI) Director Marshall Limon Farris acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Marshall Limon Farris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Philippine Metals alerts:

On Friday, May 4th, Marshall Limon Farris bought 44,000 shares of Philippine Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,640.00.

Shares of Philippine Metals remained flat at $C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Philippine Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.16.

About Philippine Metals

Philippine Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Philippine Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philippine Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philippine Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.