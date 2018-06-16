Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 106.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,471,000 after purchasing an additional 673,671 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,141.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 491,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 452,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,580,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,980,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,357,000 after purchasing an additional 321,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,098,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,021,000 after purchasing an additional 260,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,006. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

