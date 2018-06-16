Phoenix New Media (FENG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Phoenix New Media earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 47.496524548539 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Phoenix New Media traded down $0.13, hitting $4.92, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $365.32 million, a P/E ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 1.54. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the People's Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.