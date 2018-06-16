Photon (PHO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,563.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Photon has traded down 37% against the dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,563.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.07716350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.68 or 0.13212300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.01490940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01970090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00226251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.02990540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00510167 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 23,335,823,577 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

