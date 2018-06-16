Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $200,791.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 842,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

