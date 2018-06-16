Piggycoin (CRYPTO:PIGGY) Market Capitalization Achieves $473,553.00

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Piggycoin has a market capitalization of $473,553.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Piggycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Piggycoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015064 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Piggycoin Profile

Piggycoin (CRYPTO:PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2014. Piggycoin’s total supply is 490,232,297 coins. Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piggycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

