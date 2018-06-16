Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

PPC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

