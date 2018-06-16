2,428 Shares in Visa (NYSE:V) Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $346,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,488 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,155,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Vetr cut Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.09.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $135.10. 10,040,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $275.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $136.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

