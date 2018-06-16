Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy opened at $64.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $68.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

