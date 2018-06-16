Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,873,000 after buying an additional 8,934,723 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,865,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,125,000 after buying an additional 3,808,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,448.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,088,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,595,000 after buying an additional 2,889,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,658,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $57,118,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.01, hitting $27.08, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 13,146,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. PPL had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.32 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

