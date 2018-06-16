Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. UBS began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Stephens raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,883. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $70.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $61,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,035.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,568 shares of company stock worth $7,825,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,843,000 after buying an additional 162,512 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,861,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,706,000 after buying an additional 974,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,390,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,692,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,192,000 after buying an additional 211,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.