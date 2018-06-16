Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $73.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners traded down $1.60, hitting $63.90, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $61,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,035.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $1,956,311. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

