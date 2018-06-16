Pinnacle Foods (PF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Pinnacle Foods reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Foods.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.94 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

NYSE PF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,553. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle Foods has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $337,637.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $571,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

