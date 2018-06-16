Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $81.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.09.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital opened at $76.11 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $692.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,514,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,631,000 after acquiring an additional 692,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 803.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 690,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,989,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,797,000 after acquiring an additional 641,820 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 824,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after acquiring an additional 496,328 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 407,325 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.