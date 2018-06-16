Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) will report sales of $154.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.89 million and the highest is $156.40 million. Pioneer Energy Services posted sales of $107.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year sales of $618.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $629.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $698.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $739.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.01 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Capital One reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

NYSE PES traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,343. The firm has a market cap of $429.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.11. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $28,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,726.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,913,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 375,824 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,515,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,353,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 273,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,832,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 391,970 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

