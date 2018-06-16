Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by MED from $220.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources traded down $7.25, hitting $184.20, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 2,502,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,249,728.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $183,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,778 shares of company stock valued at $16,664,550 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

