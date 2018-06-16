Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Share Price

News articles about Pioneer Power Solutions (NYSE:PPSI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Power Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3451667751209 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Pioneer Power Solutions opened at $4.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NYSE:PPSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments.

