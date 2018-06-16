J C Penney (JCP) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) has been given a $3.00 target price by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the department store operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for J C Penney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JCP. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of J C Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of J C Penney traded up $0.03, hitting $2.73, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 16,423,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,780. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $848.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

