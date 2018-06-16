RSP Permian Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:RSPP)

RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for RSP Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $276.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSPP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RSP Permian from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:RSPP traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RSP Permian has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $3,059,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RSP Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,821,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,529,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after buying an additional 2,240,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 963.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,525,000 after buying an additional 1,517,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,836,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,476,000 after buying an additional 1,475,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,963,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,878,000 after buying an additional 1,277,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

