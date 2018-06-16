Pirate Blocks (SKULL) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Pirate Blocks has traded down 20% against the dollar. Pirate Blocks has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Blocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.04083130 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008705 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005281 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010499 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Pirate Blocks Coin Profile

Pirate Blocks (SKULL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Pirate Blocks’ official Twitter account is @pirateblocksdc.

Buying and Selling Pirate Blocks

Pirate Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.