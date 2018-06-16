PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. PIVX has a market capitalization of $150.67 million and $898,809.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00041185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Bisq. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004779 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001226 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,446,926 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Abucoins, Bisq, fex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Coinroom, YoBit, Upbit and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.