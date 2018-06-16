Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE:PAA opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,059 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,527.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,061,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,523 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 539.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,722,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,561,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

