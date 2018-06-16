Planet Fitness (PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.96. 895,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

