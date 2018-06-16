Platform Specialty Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PAH)

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the average daily volume of 259 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Platform Specialty Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth $113,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth $133,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products opened at $11.57 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Platform Specialty Products has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

