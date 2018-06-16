Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Holdings Lifted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,686,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 793,159 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $51,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $110,147. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $10.67 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

