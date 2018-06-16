PlayerCoin (PLACO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. PlayerCoin has a market capitalization of $15,755.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayerCoin has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00583305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00243965 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093863 BTC.

PlayerCoin Profile

PlayerCoin was first traded on July 17th, 2017. PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayerCoin’s official website is www.playercoin.world.

Buying and Selling PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

