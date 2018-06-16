PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 26,729 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at $6,145,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders opened at $40.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR S&P Homebuilders has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $47.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

