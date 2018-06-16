PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 17.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 48.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

KLAC stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.78.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA-Tencor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

