Crh Plc (CRH) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CRH traded down $0.22, reaching $37.61, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 342,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,864. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

