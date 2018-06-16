PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 47,220 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (XME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (NYSEARCA:XME) by 428.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $36.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

