PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

In related news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 727,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,018. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

