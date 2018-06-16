Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 379 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JMP Securities lowered Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe Systems to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.28.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $251.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $136.29 and a one year high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

