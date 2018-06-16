Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $74,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,065 shares of company stock worth $738,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.02.

MRVL stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

