Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Zscaler opened at $41.00 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $43.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

